Kashmir: Aerial surveillance over areas where minority community lives

The security forces in Kashmir will put an "aerial surveillance cover" over the areas where the minority community lives. There would be a cover over Srinagar’s main city centre Lal Chowk too. The security has been put on high alert across the union territory, ahead of the visit of Home Minister Amit Shah.

From now on, 15 areas that have minority community residents will be monitored through aerial surveillance. The number of security personnel on the ground has also been increased and new bunkers have been put in place at various locations in Srinagar city.

"In a high level meeting with the top officials of security agencies, we have decided that minority areas need to be more protected. The idea was given by DG JK police that we should have drone grid over these areas. We have identified around 15 areas in Srinagar which will be under the aerial surveillance from now on," said Mathev A John, Deputy Inspector General of CRPF (operations).

The city would have round-the-clock checkpoints in place jointly by the police and CRPF to keep a close watch on the suspects. The vigil will remain in place even after the visit of the Home Minister.

''Security has been increased, what we are doing is not only for the visit of the Home Minister but whatever we are introducing is on a long term basis. We are energising the nakas (checkpoints), starting a drone grid and continuing with flash nakas (checkpoints) and flash checking. The number of security personnel have been increased and bunkers have been relocated,'' he added.

Kashmir has been on high alert since the recent civilian killings in the valley. Security forces claim to have killed six of the militants responsible for the killings of these civilians.