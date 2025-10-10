/Karwa Chauth 2025: 5 AI prompts to create stunning portraits with Nano Banana

Social media is bustling with the latest trend, the AI Karva Chauth portrait, allowing users to transform their couple photo or individual photographs into stunning portraits for Karva Chauth. The festivity is celebrated on October 10th, 2025, where married couples observe fast for each other to seek blessings for longevity and a prosperous married life ahead. Definitely, many people are excited to try out this trend and generate some beautiful photos using Google Gemini.

5 Prompts to create stunning portraits with Nano Banana

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Prompt 1

To create a beautiful portrait of Karva Chauth without making any effort, use this prompt, which is as follows: Transform this photo into a beautiful portrait for Karva Chauth, wearing a traditional attire- red lehenga or saree with golden heavy zari work that includes some patterns like flowers, peacock and elephants on the outfit. Make me wear a nose ring (nath), maang tika, bindi, elegant bridal chooda in my hand and do a subtle make-up that will go perfectly with my outfit. I must be holding a decorated Karwa Chauth thali along with a karwa (pot), diya and a sieve (chhanni). The background should portray the nighttime where I am standing on the terrace with a stunning full moon behind me, and the light of the moon falling on me. Make the photo realistic, high-resolution, and in cinematic form with a warm tone, enhancing my portrait.

Prompt 2

Create a beautiful portrait using this photo for reference, where I am standing on a balcony with a sieve in my hand, staring at the moon with an elegant smile. Wearing a red bridal lehenga or a silk saree with a heavy border and having done a simple, not so loud make-up. I should be wearing some traditional jewellery, including a nose ring (nath), maang tika, bindi, and an elegant bridal chooda in my hand. I should be facing a full moon in front, and the light of the moon should be directly on me. Make the photo at high resolution, realistic, and it should not be overly detailed.

Prompt 3

Use this photo and make a portrait of me and my husband, standing next to each other, wearing traditional clothes, him wearing a kurta set along with a jodhpuri bandhgala nehru jacket, and the girl wearing a flared lehenga or a saree in the colour red. Both of us are smiling and gazing at each other, and behind us, there should be a full moon that will enhance our photo more beautifully. Holding his arm and leaning onto his shoulder should be the main focus of the portrait. I should be all dressed with the gold jewellery, and my hair should be neatly tied in a low bun. Make the photo at high resolution, realistic, and it should not be overly detailed.

Prompt 4

Transform my reference photo into a couple's portrait, holding a Karva Chauth thali in both of our hands, looking at each other, smiling. Both the subject should be wearing ethnic outfits, the man should be in a red kurta and a white pyjama, whereas the woman must be wearing a red banarasi saree or a lehenga with the traditional waist belt (taagdi), nose ring, bindi, chooda and a maang tika. The scenic of the portrait should be at night, which will include a full moon, and a golden lighted terrace. The photo should be made realistic, at high resolution, and in an aesthetic, grainy form with a warm tone, enhancing the whole portrait.

Prompt 5

Create a devotional scene in which a woman should be dressed in a pink or red lehenga or a bandhani saree, while the man wears a cream color kurta along with a white pyjama. The portrait should depict the woman gently kneeling to touch her husband's feet, and the man is blessing her with a smile, holding the Karva Chauth thali in his other hand. The background should be of a balcony, where both subjects are having subtle and gentle expressions.