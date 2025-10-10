LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /6 Evergreen Rekha-Amitabh Bacchan movies to watch on Netflix, Prime and more: Silsila, Namak Haraam- Full list inside

6 Evergreen Rekha-Amitabh Bacchan movies to watch on Netflix, Prime and more: Silsila, Namak Haraam- Full list inside

Vanshika
By Wion Web Desk
Published: Oct 10, 2025, 13:37 IST | Updated: Oct 10, 2025, 15:29 IST

Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha's onscreen pairing remains iconic till date. The two stars featured in numerous blockbuster films in the 1970s and early 80s. As the two celebrate their birthdays in October, here's looking at the Amitabh Bachchan-Rekha's iconic films together. 

Rekha-Amitabh Bachchan Movies Together on OTT
Rekha-Amitabh Bachchan Movies Together on OTT

Indian cinema's charming on-screen couple, Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan, remain iconic till date. While rumours of their relationship off camera grabbed eyeballs back in the day, their films too were lauded for showcasing romance, passion and more. Here is the listicle that includes the evergreen movies of Rekha and Big B that are available on OTT platforms.

Silsila
Silsila

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The film starred Big B and Rekha, along with Jaya Bachchan and Sanjeev Kumar. Rekha played the role of Chandni in the movie, whereas Amitabh played the role of Amit Malhotra. The movie is a complex romance drama involving two married couples and a love triangle.

Do Anjaane
Do Anjaane

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

In the movie, Amitabh Bachchan played Amit Roy, a man assumed to be dead, but he makes his return with a new identity to reveal the betrayal in his life. On the other hand, Rekha played the role of his wife, Sunita Devi, who earns stardom after the disappearance of her husband.

Ganga Ki Saugand
Ganga Ki Saugand

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Amitabh and Rekha played Jeeva and Dhaniya in the 1978 movie, which revolves around Thakur Jaswant Singh, the village landlord, who harasses Jeeva's mother. Jeeva decides to take revenge and becomes a dacaoit.

Suhaag
Suhaag

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The movie starred Amitabh, Shashi Kapoor, Rekha and Parveen Babi. The story centres on Amit (Amitabh) and Inspector Kishan (Shashi), who share a deep bond. The plot twist comes when their criminal father hires Amit to kill Kishan, unaware of his identity.

Alaap
Alaap

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

A highly acclaimed movie depicts the story of Alok, played by Amitabh Bachchan, who chooses a different path from his father's plan for him, which leads to a fight between them. Whereas Rekha, as Radhakumari, guides and supports Alok after he leaves his home to pursue his passion for music.

Namak Haraam
Namak Haraam

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The film featured Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna and Rekha. The film revolved around Somu and Vicky, who decide to take revenge on the union leader, Bipinlal Pandey. Gradually, Somu initiates a love interest in Shyama (Rekha).

