/Karol Bagh building collapse leaves one dead, three injured; rescue operation launched

A labourer was killed and three others were injured after a two-storey building collapsed during demolition work in Delhi’s Karol Bagh on Friday, police said. One of the injured labourer is reportedly in critical condition. The incident took place at around 11:15 am on Pyare Lal Road in Regarpura, a busy residential and commercial area of Central Delhi. According to a PTI report citing police officials, labourers were demolishing an old structure when the building suddenly collapsed.
The building owners had reportedly hired a private contractor to carry out the demolition work. Police said the required permission from the concerned agency had not been obtained before the structure was pulled down. The sudden collapse trapped labourers at the site, prompting local residents to alert the police and fire department. Police and fire service teams rushed to the spot and launched search and rescue operations.
What we know about the victims
The deceased labourer was identified as Sheikh Shamshad. He sustained critical injuries and later succumbed to them. His body was shifted to the mortuary at Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) Hospital, according to the PTI report. Another labourer, Mohammad Ayub, suffered a head injury and a fracture in his right hand. He was initially treated by doctors before being referred to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. His condition was reported to be critical. Police said Sheikh Saidul suffered injuries to his limbs and was admitted to Jeevan Mala Hospital. Another labourer, Rafik-Ul, sustained minor injuries, police said.
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Building owners and contractor detained
The building owners and the private contractor involved in the demolition have been detained for questioning, officials said. Police are now verifying the circumstances surrounding the collapse and assessing whether safety and other required norms were violated. Further legal action is expected under the appropriate provisions after the facts are established. The incident has once again raised concerns over safety measures and regulatory compliance during demolition work in densely populated areas of Delhi.