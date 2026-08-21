Cockroach Janta Part (CJP) leader Abhijeet Dipke on Friday expressed shock over the alleged assault on party co-convener Ashutosh Ranka and other volunteers in Jaipur, while on their way to visit a government primary school in the Bagru Assembly constituency of Jaipur. He also criticised the local police for the attack and threatened to go to Jaipur and hold protest if arests are not made with 48 hours.

Taking to X Dipke wrote, “What the F is happening in Rajasthan????? Goons of BJP are after the blood of Ashutosh and other CJP volunteers."

He also hit out at the police saying “Rajasthan Police seems to be a mute spectator while goons attack CJP volunteers for visiting govt schools. They don’t seem to have a problem with schools running in buffalo stables, but somehow have a problem with CJP volunteers entering those schools. What exactly are they trying to protect?"

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He then warned that he will go to Jaipur and hold protest if the attackers are not arrested within 48 hours. He also appealed people to join him in the protest.

“I will go to Jaipur if the school repair work doesn’t begin and the BJP goons are not arrested within the next 48 hours,” said dipke in video message on X.

The attack on Ranka and his supporters

The whole attack on CJP party co-founder Ashutosh Ranka and his supporters during a school inspection at Rampura Kanwarpura village, which was a part of its ongoing ‘School Thik Karo’ campaign, was caught on camera and shared on various social media platforms.

In the video the crowd can be heard abusing and attacking the CJP team as they attempt to make their way into the village. The crowd also shouted slogans against the CJP, and called them "urban naxals", "anti-nationals" and "Pakistanis".

The CJP has pinned blame for the assault on the BJP. According to Ranka, villagers themselves had invited the group to inspect the school, which allegedly operates out of a cowshed.