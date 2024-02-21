Karnataka to enforce ban on hookah bars, cigarette sales to individuals under 21

The Karnataka government on Wednesday (Feb 21) enacted a bill to prohibit hookah bars throughout the state, imposing rigorous penalties, including imprisonment ranging from one to three years and fines up to Rs 1 lakh for those found violating the prohibition.

The ban, implemented through amendments to the existing Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), aims to protect citizens' health and curb tobacco-related diseases.

Additionally, the state has barred the sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products to individuals below 21 years of age. The revised bill also imposes a comprehensive ban on the use of tobacco products in public places, underscoring the commitment to establishing smoke-free environments.

Under the leadership of Siddaramaiah, the government has extended the prohibition to the sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products within a 100-meter radius of any educational institution, with violators facing fines of Rs 1,000.

Karnataka minister and Congress leader Priyank Kharge explained that the government's decision to ban hookah bars is driven by concerns for the health and law and order, particularly considering the presence of teenagers in such establishments.

This move by the Karnataka government is prompted by 'alarming data' from the WHO Global Adult Tobacco Survey-2016-17 (GATS-2), revealing that 22.8 per cent of adults in Karnataka use tobacco, with 8.8 percent being smokers. The report also highlights that 23.9 per cent of adults in the state are passive smokers.

In February 2024, the Telangana government passed a similar bill prohibiting all hookah parlors across the state, and in the preceding year, Haryana announced a ban on serving hookah in hotels, restaurants, bars, and commercial establishments statewide.