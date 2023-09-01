Karnataka HC declares JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna's election null and void

The High Court in Karnataka, on Friday (September 1), declared the elections of JD(S) Member of Parliament from Hassan, Prajwal Revanna as null and void.

In his judgement, Justice K Natarajan, partly allowed the two petitions filed by G Devarajegowda, a voter from the constituency, and A Manju, the then BJP’s defeated candidate (2019 LS polls) and also directed the Election Commission of India to take action against Prajwal Revanna for election malpractice as per the Conduct of Election Process Rules, as per news agency PTI report.

Revanna, who is the grandson of JD(S) patriarch and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, is the only candidate from the party to have won the Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka in the year 2019.

Manju contested the Lok Sabha election against Revanna on a BJP ticket and lost. He then subsequently joined JD(S) and is presently an MLA.

The petitions had claimed that Revanna was involved in election malpractice and also did not declare his purchases to the Election Commission.

On Friday, Justice K Natarajan dictated the operative portion of his judgment in the court.

Karnataka High Court has invalidated the Lok Sabha membership of JDS MP Prajwal Revanna, saying that he had filed a false affidavit to the Election Commission in the 2019 general election. — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2023 ×

“Both the election petitions filed by the petitioners are allowed in part. The election of the returned candidate, Respondent No 1 namely Prajwal Revanna alias Prajwal R, Member of the Parliament, Constituency 16, Hassan (General) having been declared as returned candidate dated 23.5.2019 is hereby declared as null and void,” Justice Natarajan said.

The high court however dismissed the prayer of the petitioners to declare Manju as the winning candidate as he himself was "involved in corrupt practices".

"The prayer of the petitioners in both the cases to declare A Manju as returned candidate is rejected in view of the findings that he himself (is) involved in corrupt practices,” the HC said.

The HC further also directed the Election Commission to take action against Prajwal’s father H D Revanna and brother Suraj Revanna for committing corrupt practices during time of elections.

“H D Revanna and Suraj Revanna are named in the complaint under the Representation of People’s Act for having committed corrupt practice at the time of election and also A Manju, who is also involved in corrupt practice. Election Commission to issue notice and comply with Conduct of Election Process Rules,” the HC said.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE