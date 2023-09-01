Opposition INDIA coalition to contest 2024 general elections together, slams ‘One Nation, One Election’ plan

The second day of the opposition INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) coalition meeting held in the country’s finance capital Mumbai, concluded on Friday (September 1) with the party leaders releasing a joint statement saying it would contest the upcoming 2024 general elections “together as far as possible.”

The two-day meeting, comprising 28 political parties and 63 representatives commenced in Mumbai, on Thursday (August 31) where leaders from the opposition parties from across India came together ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha (Lower House) elections.

Opposition’s plan for the upcoming elections

Speaking about the upcoming general elections, the opposition parties from across India which have been brainstorming in Mumbai for the last two days have formed a 14-member coordination panel.

The members of the INDIA alliance, in a resolution, have said that they will soon come up with a seat-sharing formula among its members for next year’s Lok Sabha polls.

“We, the INDIA parties, hereby resolve to contest the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections together as far as possible. Seat-sharing arrangements in different states will be initiated immediately and concluded at the earliest in a collaborative spirit of give-and-take,” the resolution stated.

It added, “We resolve to organize public rallies at the earliest in different parts of the country on issues of public concern and importance. We, the INDIA parties, hereby resolve to coordinate our respective communications and media strategies and campaigns with the theme Judega Bharat, Jiteega India in different languages.”

Opposition slams ‘One Nation, One Election’ proposal

The incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government recently announced that it had set up a committee to study the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal which refers to holding the Lok Sabha and state assembly polls simultaneously across the country.

Speaking about the proposal at a press conference in Mumbai after the meet, Congress party president Mallikarjun Kharge, said that it is because the strength of the opposition INDIA alliance is making the ruling government “nervous”.

He added, “We should be prepared for more attacks in the coming months, more raids and arrests due to this government’s vendetta politics.”

Logo unveiling cancelled

Earlier, the Indian media had reported that the INDIA bloc was likely to unveil its logo. However, the unveiling of the opposition coalition logo was later cancelled and was later confirmed by the party members who said that it is going to be further discussed in the meeting but unveiled later.

(With inputs from agencies)



