Karnataka Elections 2023 Update: Check election & result date, seats, list of candidates & party manifestoes

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: The term for the Karnataka Assembly, the seventh-largest legislative body in terms of strength, ends on May 24. Thus, the Karnataka Assembly Elections will occur on May 10, 2023, in a single phase for 224 constituencies. The Election Commission of India will declare the election results on May 13. The winning party must have 113 seats to form a government in Karnataka Assembly. It has 36 seats reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC) and 15 for Schedules Tribes (ST). Congress has 75 seats, and JD(S) has 28 seats in the incumbent Assembly. All major political parties have kickstarted their campaigns by releasing their list of candidates and manifestos. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has promised the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). Meanwhile, Congress President has announced five guarantees, including Gruha Lakshmi, Anna Bhagya, Yuva Nidhi, and Shakti, for the people of Karnataka.

On Monday, May 1, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar held a video conference with the officials to review election arrangements and law & order conditions in the state. According to ECI, Karnataka's total number of voters is 5,21,73,579 crores. Among them, 2.62 crores are males, and 2.59 crores are females. Moreover, the number of polling stations set across the state is 58,282.

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 Date

Karnataka will vote for a new government on May 10, 2023, and the results will be out after three days on May 13. The Election Commission of India will announce the elections on their website.

BJP Manifesto for Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023

On Monday, May 1, BJP National President JP Nadda released the party manifesto with 16 key promises.

Implementation of UCC (Uniform Civil Code) Introduction of NRC in Karnataka Financial incentives for youth Namma clinic in every ward Atal Ahara Kendra in every ward Upgradation of government schools 10 lakh job opportunities Poshana scheme Bengaluru to be the State Capital Region ₹3000 K-Agri fund Karnataka to become an e-vehicle hub Distribution of 10 lakh housing sites Three cylinders to BPL families for free Samanvya schemes to ITs, SMEs Nandini milk to BPL families 5 kg Shri Anna - Siri Dhanya through monthly ration kits

Congress Manifesto for Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023

On Tuesday, May 2, Congress released its 'Sarva Jananagada Shanthiya Thota' for the May 10 elections. Here are the key takeaways from the manifesto.

Gruha Jyothi promises 200 units of free power. Gruha Lakshmi offers ₹2,000 to each woman head of the family Anna Bhagya promises 10 kilograms of food grains to families with BPL card Yuva Nidhi will give ₹3,000 a month to unemployed graduates and Rs 1,500 to unemployed diploma holders Free travel to all women in regular Karnataka State Road Transport and Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation buses To increase reservations for SCs from 15 to 17 per cent and for Scheduled Tribes from 3 to 7 per cent To restore minority reservation by 4 per cent Increase reservations for Lingayats and Vokkaliggas and other communities; pursue inclusion in the 9th Schedule of the Constitution. Overruling all unjust laws & other anti-people laws passed by the BJP govt within one year of coming to power, says the party in its manifesto

