Karnataka assembly election: BJP files complaint with poll body against Sonia Gandhi's 'sovereignty' remark

Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) has filed a complaint with India's poll body, the Election Commission (EC) against former Congress president Sonia Gandhi for her controversial remarks. The party has requested the EC to register an FIR against Gandhi.

The Congress leader on Saturday said, "Congress will not allow anyone to pose a threat to Karnataka's reputation, sovereignty or integrity."

Her statement immediately riled up the BJP brass in Karnataka which took offence to Gandhi's usage of the word 'sovereignity'. Calling the statement 'divisive', BJP attached images of a tweet from Congress's official Twitter handle that reads, "CPP chairperson Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji sends a strong message to 6.5 crore Kannadigas."

"The meaning of what Congress is saying is that the Congress believes that Karnataka is separate from India. The statement is divisive in nature and it is aimed at dividing the citizens and creating rift between two people of different states. Karnataka is not different from India. This is a shocking statement leading to igniting divisive sentiments," read the official complaint.

"Definition of sovereignty is an independent nation. India is a sovereign country and Karnataka is a proud part of it," it added.

War of words between Congress, BJP This is not the first instance when BJP and Congress leaders have traded blows over contentious statements in the lead-up to the assembly polls.

Last month, leader of opposition Mallikarjun Kharge likened Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a 'venomous snake'. However, after clamouring from the BJP, Kharge apologised and tweeted, “My statement was neither for PM Modi personally nor for any other person, but for the ideology he represents."

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Basanagouda Yatnal returned the favour by calling former Congress president Sonia Gandhi a 'vishkanya' (poisonous woman) and an agent of China and Pakistan.

“The entire world has accepted PM Modi. America welcomes PM with a red carpet and he’s attained the status of a global leader. The Congress compares him to a cobra and says he’s poisonous. Congress leaders are dancing on the orders of Sonia Gandhi and making such comments. She is a Vishkanya? She is an agent for China and Pakistan, who destroyed India,” said Yatnal while addressing a poll rally in Koppal.

The state and its 224 constituencies go to poll in a single phase on May 10 with the canvassing process set to end on Monday (May 8). The result will be declared three days later on May 13.

(With inputs from agencies)