Karnataka Assembly Election 2023: Campaigning for polls to end today

The last leg of campaigning for Karnataka Assembly Polls has seen bigwigs from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Indian National Congress (Congress) hoping to turn the tide in their favour. While the Congress is banking on an anti-incumbency wave that has worked since 1985, the ruling BJP hopes PM Narendra Modi's popularity will see them through. The prime minister was part of around 15 public meetings and roadshows over six days.