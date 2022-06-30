'...journey towards one's decline': Raj Thackeray posts sarcastic tweet after Uddhav's resignation

Raj Thackeray has posted a sarcastic tweet after Uddhav Thackeray, on Wednesday (June 29), resigned as the chief minister of India's western state of Maharashtra, the richest state in the country.

In an apparent dig at cousin Uddhav, he wrote, "When anyone misunderstands one's good fortune as one's personal accomplishment," read the tweet, "therein begins the journey towards one's decline."

He announced his decision in a televised address, immediately after the Supreme Court gave a go-ahead to the floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly. Thackeray also announced his resignation from the MLC post.

Last month, Raj Thackeray had asked Uddhav not to test his party's (MNS's) patience over the issue of loudspeakers and reminded him that power is not permanent. "No one has come with the ('tamrapat') copper plate of power. Even you have not, Uddhav Thackeray," he had said.

Uddhav quit after a rebellion by senior leader Eknath Shinde and a majority of the party MLAs. In the latest update, Shinde will be the new Maharashtra chief minister, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis announced in a joint press conference.

While announcing his resignation, Uddhav said: "I had come (to power) in an unexpected manner and I am going out in a similar fashion."

"I am not going away forever, I will be here, and I will once again sit in Shiv Sena Bhawan. I will gather all my people. I am resigning as the CM and as an MLC," he further mentioned.

