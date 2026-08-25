/Joint security operations foil suspected terror network plans in South Kashmir; eight apprehended, arms recovered

Security forces have apprehended eight suspected terrorist associates and recovered arms, ammunition, grenades and other incriminating material during a series of joint operations in Pulwama and Shopian districts of South Kashmir, officials said on Tuesday (Aug 25).

During the intervening night of August 24–25, a joint search operation was launched by Pulwama Police, the Army’s 44 Rashtriya Rifles and 183 CRPF in the general Yarwan forest area near CB Nath village in Rajpora.

During the operation, two individuals were intercepted while allegedly moving suspiciously from the forest area towards CB Nath. They were identified as Latif Ahmed Deedad, son of Gh Mohammad Deedad of Lassi Daban, and Aejaz Ahmed Bajad, son of Nazir Ahmed Bajad of Bun Kha Bamnoo.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

A search of the two led to the recovery of a pistol, 12 pistol rounds and a hand grenade. Both suspects were taken into custody along with the recovered arms and ammunition. The search operation in the area was continuing.

In a separate development in Shopian, joint teams of Shopian Police, the Army and CRPF apprehended six suspected terrorist associates in two operations and recovered grenades, ammunition and other material.

In the Heerpora area, security personnel conducting naka checking intercepted a motorcycle bearing registration number JK18B-6130. Three persons, Junaid Muzaffar Dar, Aamir Yousuf and Junaid Bashir Dar, all residents of Kulgam district, were apprehended.

Also read: Gurmeet Ram Rahim walks out of jail again for 17th time

Two hand grenades and incriminating posters were recovered from their possession. Police have registered FIR No. 84/2026 at Police Station Heerpora under relevant provisions of law.

In another operation in the Imamsahib area, joint patrolling by Shopian Police, 34 Rashtriya Rifles and 178 Battalion CRPF resulted in the apprehension of three more individuals.

The suspects were identified as Haris Manzoor of Axadpora, Anantnag, and Ashiq Hussain and Arif Ahmad Kumar, both residents of Laram Ganjipora, Anantnag.