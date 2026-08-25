/Karnataka BJP MLA's daughter slaps woman cop at temple, officer hits back | Watch

A new CCTV footage shows the altercation between a sub-inspector and the daughter of Tumakuru Rural BJP MLA B Suresh Gowda at a temple in Srirangapatna, in the Mandya district of Karnataka. The altercation took place at Aarti Ukkada temple on August 12 and now the CCTV footage shows the MLA's daughter Aishwarya allegedly slapping the police officer on the head/face, and the police officer retaliating. The video also showed the heated exchange with PSI Savitha B Patil.

In the video, Aishwarya is seen using her phone and attempting to make a call before allegedly slapping the police officer. Savitha then appears to hit her back, following which other people at the spot intervene and separate the two. The incident occurred around 4.30 pm during Bhima Amavasya celebrations and was reportedly triggered by a dispute over entry into the temple's sanctum sanctorum. Savitha, attached to the Mandya Women's Police Station, was deployed for crowd-control duty at the temple. According to her complaint, Aishwarya arrived with others and sought to enter the sanctum without waiting in the queue. When Savitha asked her to wait for a few minutes to avoid inconvenience to devotees, Aishwarya allegedly identified herself as the MLA's daughter and questioned why she was being stopped. The argument allegedly escalated, with Aishwarya abusing and slapping the PSI and threatening to affect her career. Police registered an FIR against Aishwarya under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Aishwarya has also filed a counter-complaint, alleging that the police officer abused her.