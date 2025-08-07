/JK police inspect bookshops following the government ban on 25 books

The Jammu and Kashmir police have started conducting inspections of bookshops and booksellers across the Jammu and Kashmir division following the ban on secessionist literature. The police conducted these inspections in various districts, including Srinagar, Sopore, and multiple areas of North Kashmir.

In an unprecedented move, the government of Jammu and Kashmir imposed a ban on 25 books authored by famous writers, including Arundhati Roy and Islamic scholar Maulana Abul Ala Maududi. The government of Jammu and Kashmir has said that these books are promoting narratives that spread secessionist sentiment in the region.

The government, in a notification, said that "it has come to the notice of the government that certain literature propagates false narrative and secessionism in Jammu and Kashmir. Available evidence based on investigations and credible intelligence unflinchingly indicate that a significant driver behind youth participation in violence and terrorism has been the systematic dissemination of false narratives and secessionist literature by its persistent internal circulation, often disguised as historical or political commentary, while playing a critical role in misleading the youth, glorifying terrorism and inciting violence against Indian State".

It further added that "in the above context, 25 books have been identified that propagate false narrative and secessionism in J&K and need to be declared as 'forfeited' in terms of Section 98 of Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023".

The list of banned books includes works by prominent figures such as the late historian AG Noorani, Kashmiri journalist Anuradha Bhasin, Prominent writer Arundhati Roy, David Devdas, and Victoria Schofield.

The youth of Kashmir Valley said that books should not be banned, but if they are promoting content that is harmful to society, it's ok to ban them.

''The government officials are intellectuals, and if they have taken a decision to ban these books, we support them. I support them," said Nadifa Riyaz, a student.

Some of the youngsters also said that banning big authors like Arundhati Roy and A.G. Noorani should not have been done.

''The list has big authors, but at the end of the day, it's the decision of the government, butI would not want books to be banned," said Hina Altaf, a student.