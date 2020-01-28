J&K: Police arrest 19-year-old LeT terrorist from Baramulla

A 19-year-old Lashkar-e-Taiba was arrested from Jammu and Kashmir's Baramullah district on Tuesday.

According to a report, the terrorist, identified as Sajid Faroo Das, was arrested from Angergam village during a search operation.

He was a resident of Bandipora.

This is the second LeT terrorist who was arrested from Kashmir this month. Earlier this month, Jammu and Kashmir police arrested Nisar Dar who had earlier escaped from an encounter in Kullan village of Ganderbal district.

"Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist Nisar Dar arrested by J&K Police & Security Forces. He had escaped from an encounter in Kullan Ganderbal in which one Pakistani terrorist of proscribed terror outfit was killed. This dreaded terrorist was wanted in many terror crimes," Jammu and Kashmir police officer Imtiyaz Hussain said.