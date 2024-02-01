Jharkhand: With delay in Champai Soren's swearing-in, Congress sends its MLAs to 'safe place'

Following Bihar, political developments have gained pace in another eastern Indian state of Jharkhand. Indian National Congress (INC) has taken its MLAs to what is being reported as 'safe' place to prevent their defection to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). On Wednesday (January 31), Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren resigned as he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate. Champai Soren, has now got support from his Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MLAs to become the next CM. But since he has not yet been sworn-in, Congress has chosen to sequester its MLAs in anticipation of BJP's move to break unity of JMM legislative party.

Watch | India: Hemant Soren arrested by ED in land scam money laundering probe × Congress party in-charge for Jharkhand Ghulam Ahmad Mir alleged that when it comes to BJP allies, the swearing-in ceremony is held within hours but in case of JMM, the ceremony has not been held in spite of a letter of support being submitted to the state governor.

"In the case of Nitish Kumar, he took oath just five hours after resigning. In Jharkhand's case, despite having a majority, they have not sworn in the chief minister. This raises suspicion. The governor has the ‘demand paper’. We want the governor to make a decision fast. New chief minister must be sworn in, the government must be formed," he said as quoted by Hindustan Times.

About Congress MLAs in the state legislative assembly, Mir reportedly said that they were at a safe place.

"Many MLAs can be soft targets. We wouldn't have needed to do this if the governor had sworn in the new chief minister. We took a safe side based of our assessment of his intentions. We have not kept our MLAs in the open, we have kept the MLAs at a safe place," he added.

Hemant Soren's lawyer meanwhile, have moved Supreme Court of India against his arrest by ED. His legal team at first, had approached Jharkhand High Court but on Thursday, it withdrew plea before the high court and approached the Supreme Court.