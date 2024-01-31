Jharkhand Crisis: Who is Champai Soren? Tribal leader popular as 'Jharkhand Tiger' of Indian politics

Jharkhand minister Champai Soren will be the next chief minister of the east Indian state, after Hemant Soren on Wednesday (Jan 31) resigned from the post ahead of his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged money laundering case.

Champai's name surfaced amid reports and media speculations that Hemant's wife, Kalpana Soren, would assume the chief ministerial post. However, media reports noted that her name was rejected due to disagreement inside the party - Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM).

A minister from Jharkhand, Banna Gupta, told reporters outside the Raj Bhavan, "We have chosen Champai Soren as the leader of the Legislative Party. We came to the Raj Bhawan to request the Governor for the oath ceremony."

JMM and Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) supporting the Soren government elected Champai Soren as the leader of the legislative party.

Who is Champai Soren?

Champai Soren, a member of the JMM and representing Seraikella (Assembly constituency), was first elected to the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly in 2005 and has been a member of the House since then.

He also serves in the Jharkhand government as Minister of Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Caste & Backward class welfare.

He has been close with Hemant Soren's father Shibu Soren since the party started.

Champai Soren has become the seventh chief minister of Jharkhand. He has the support of over 41 MLAs - a number that is majority in the 80-member assembly.