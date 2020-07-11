Jewellery shop in Gujarat sells diamond-studded face masks worth lakhs

Face masks are a new normal in the post coronavirus pandemic-era, and brands famous for accessorising our daily wear have taken to do the same with the face coverings too.

A jewellery shop in Gujarat's Surat, to this end, came up with an idea of selling diamond-studded masks ranging between Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 4 lakh.

Dipak Choksi, owner of the jewellery shop, said that he got the idea after a customer who had a wedding at his home came to our shop and demanded unique masks for bride and groom.

"As lockdown was lifted, a customer who had a wedding at his home came to our shop and demanded unique masks for bride and groom. So, we assigned our designers to create masks which the customer later bought. After this, we made a wide range of these masks as people will require them in coming days. Pure diamond and American diamond have been used with gold to make these masks," Choksi told ANI.

"Yellow gold has been used in the mask along with American diamond and it costs Rs 1.5 lakh. Another mask is made with white gold and real diamond, and costs Rs 4 lakh," he added.

The shop owner said that the cloth material of these masks is in accordance with the guideline of the government. He said diamond and gold from these masks can be taken out as per the wish of customers and used it for making other jewellery items.

A customer at the jewellery shop said: "I came to the shop to buy jewellery as there is a marriage in the family. Then I saw diamond masks which look more attractive to me than jewellery. So, I decided to buy it as per my matching dress."

Recently, a man named Shankar Kurade in Pune got himself a mask made of gold worth Rs 2.89 lakh.