/Jan Vishwas Amendment Bill: Public defecating, smoking in metro, 717 offences to be decriminalised

From littering and defecating in public, smoking in metro, milking cattle or tethering animals on public streets, allowing pet dogs to roam without a leash, to allowing cattle to trespass, at least 717 "minor offences" will be replaced with criminal or civil offences. The Ministry of Commerce and Industry introduced ammendment to the Jan Vishwas Bill to decriminalise these “minor offences” and improve the Jan Vishwas Bill across 79 central laws, replacing arrests with fines.

“This is an administrative oversight...the Bill is arbitrary and encourages corruption, and it should be reexamined,” said Congress member GK Padavi, who urged to resend the bill to the parliamentary committee.

What are the key takeaways from the Jan Vishwas Amendment Bill?

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The bill tried to replace decriminalise some offences related to environmental protection, drug/cosmetic regulation, and corporate compliance and replace them with fines. There is a graded change in the bill from a warning to a repeated fine. The bill allows for an adjudicating officer to collect the fine; court and criminal prosecution are reserved for those who are not complying wilfully. The bill provides the specifications for charging a 10 per cent increase in fine every three years to maintain effectiveness.

Some of the crimes covered under the Jan Vishwas Amendment Bill

Some of the crimes include civic offences, littering and defecating in public, smoking in the metro, roadside offences like honking, milking cattle or tethering animals on public streets, allowing pet dogs to roam without a leash, and allowing cattle to trespass, will be decriminalised and offences such as washing clothes in non-designated areas might be dropped. It is also extended to NDMC Property Tax, with the potential to reduce the upper tax limit from 30 to 20 per cent. Similarly, in the power sector, there are provisions to decriminalise first-time power theft.