/India Census 2027: Live-in couples to be counted as married if relationship is ‘stable'

In the FAQ answered by the Census Self Enumeration portal, a “live-in” couple will be considered married if the term their relationship “stable”. It also considers that a spouse leaving away temporarily will be counted as a couple. These policies will be applicable for both self-enumeration in the portal and the in-person interviews.

“If they consider their relationship as a stable union, they should be treated as a married couple,” read the FAQ. Such a clarification was offered for the first time; such a policy was previously there, but it was spelt out as there is a process of self-enumeration in place. The portal will allow the couple to self-report at their own discretion based on the guidance. No documentation is required from the respondents as proof of marriage.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

This clarification is part of the first phase of the Census 2027, Houselisting, which will continue from April 1 to September 30. The first 15 days of the 45-day window will be for self-enumeration, and in the next 30 days enumeration period will be conducted by an interviewer. The self-enumeration facility will be available in English and 15 Indian languages on the web portal census.gov.in/se/. Any responsible adult can complete the self-enumeration process by completing an OTP based verification. On successful completion, they will receive a reference ID, which will have to be shared with the enumerator assigned to their locality.

Self-enumeration in the NDMC area of Delhi starts on April 1. This is the first census since 2011, the 16th Indian census in the series and the 8th census since Indian Independence. It is also the first digital census in India, with a budget of ₹11,718.24 crore.