Jamshed J Irani, the 'Steel man of India' and Padma Bhushan awardee passes away at 85

Jamshed J Irani, popularly known as India's 'Steel Man' passed away on Monday night, aged 85 at TMH (Tata Hospital) in the eastern Indian city of Jamshedpur. Tata Steel, with whom Irani had an association of more than four decades informed about his passing.

"We are deeply saddened at the demise of Padma Bhushan Dr Jamshed J Irani, fondly known as the Steel Man of India. Tata Steel family offers its deepest condolences to his family and loved ones," read the statement.

Reportedly, Irani is survived by his wife Daisy and three children Zubin, Niloufer, and Tanaaz.

The tall business leader was born in Nagpur in 1936 to Jiji Irani and Khorshed Irani. A prodigy from the beginning, Irani went on to complete his BSc from Science College in the district and later completed his MSc in Geology from Nagpur University in 1958.

Irani's first association with the Tata group came when he went to the University of Sheffield as a Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata scholar. In the UK, he secured a Master's and PhD in Metallurgy.

His first professional work experience was joining the British Iron and Steel Research Association in 1963. However, being a patriot at heart, Irani always wanted to do something for the country and contribute to its growth.

Thus, he left his job in Sheffield and returned to India to join The Tata Iron and Steel Company which is now more colloquially known as Tata Steel.

Starting as Assistant to the Director in charge of Research and Development in 1968, Irani slowly climbed the Tata Steel hierarchy ladder.

In 1978, his first big breakthrough came when he was promoted to the general superintendent role. A year later, he became the general manager and within six years, the President of the company.

Prior to becoming the president, Irani joined the Tata Steel board in 1981 and remained there till 2011 when he retired.

For his exemplary services, Irani was awarded Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian award in 2007. He also received an honorary knighthood from the Late Queen Elizabeth II in 1997.

