Tata Motors launches India's cheapest electric vehicle priced at 10.3k dollars

India's Tata Motors has launched the nation's most affordable electric vehicle ever. The car maker has launched the electric model of its popular hatchback 'Tiago' with the vehicle being retailed at the starting cost of INR 849,000 or USD 10,370.

Before this the most affordable EV in India was another one of Tata's cars; The Tata Tigor compact sedan. However, the Tiago EV is significantly cheaper than the Tigor which is retailed at the starting cost of approximately 14,940 USD.

As per reports, the price of INR 849,000 or USD 10,370 is only applicable for the first 10,000 customers.

The base model or the cheapest version of the EV will offer a driving range of 250 kilometres on one charge, while a higher, more expensive version will offer a range of up to 315 kilometres on a single charge.

Currently, in India, Tata is the sole automaker with electric vehicles and the Tiago EV is likely to further solidify the Indian automaker's dominance in the country's electric car industry. As per Reuters, government subsidies and hefty tariffs that have prevented imports play a large part in Tata's success.

The operating cost of the Tiago EV is significantly less than its gasoline variant, with the former costing around INR 1,100 in charging costs to travel 1,000 kilometres or 621 miles, while the latter would use up approximately 7,500 INR worth of fuel for the same distance. This means that the EV's operating cost is about one-seventh of the gasoline model.

