/Jammu and Kashmir rains: At least three killed, two missing after cloudburst in Ramban district

In Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, at least three people were killed, and two others went missing after a cloudburst in the Rajgarh area, officials said. As per reports, at least two houses and one school were hit by the cloudburst. A rescue operation is underway, and the district administration has mobilised teams to provide relief to the affected people.

What happened?

Local authorities said that overnight, at around 12:30 am, a cloudburst hit the Drubla Natna area in Rajgarh. "Two houses and a school building were hit. As a result, three people have lost their lives while two remain missing. A rescue operation has been launched," said a police officer.

This comes as Ramban continues to grapple with heavy rainfall and flash floods. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its weather prediction for Jammu and Kashmir warned that between August 30 to September 2, isolated heavy rainfall was likely to continue in Ramban. Meanwhile, light to moderate rainfall is predicted in parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, and Uttarakhand during the next four days.

Meanwhile, earlier on Friday (Aug 29), the Indian Air Force (IAF) intensified its flood relief and rescue operations in Northern India with a primary focus on the severely affected Jammu and Punjab regions, said the Ministry of Defence. Planes of the Indian Air Force, including Mi-17 and Chinook helicopters, have conducted more than 55 sorties to extract stranded civilians, including personnel from the Indian Army and Border Security Force. The operations were conducted in the inundated areas in Dera Baba Nanak, Pathankot, and Akhnoor sectors.