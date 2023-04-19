Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh witness fresh snowfall and rain, several roads closed

Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are witnessing heavy rains in the plains and moderate snowfall in the higher reaches of the region. The change in weather has resulted in a decrease in the temperatures across both the Union Territories (UTs). The government has also issued avalanche warnings in higher reaches witnessing fresh snowfall.

The MeT department has predicted more rains for the plains and snowfall in the higher reaches till April 21. The government has issued an orange alert in various districts of the valley.

''Intermittent Light to Moderate Rain at most places of Kashmir & scattered places of Jammu. Significant decrease in Rainfall from the evening. On 20 and 21, Intermittent light to Moderate Rain at scattered places across the Valley. The weather will remain dry after April 23, '' said a MeT Official.

Snowfall was witnessed in various areas of the Valley including the Gurez area of North Kashmir's Bandipora District, Machil area of North Kashmir's Kupwara District, Pir panjal heights in South Kashmir, and Amarnath cave area in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district, while as it's heavily raining in plain areas including Srinagar and other parts.

Ladakh also witnessed fresh snowfall in some areas. The Minimarg area of Leh and Zojila in Kargil received fresh snowfall. Due to the snowfall in these areas, there have been multiple avalanches in the area, especially on Srinagar-Leh Highway at Zojila.

Several vehicles were buried under the avalanches on the highway in the last few days. The Srinagar-Leh highway has been closed to traffic as a precautionary measure.

The Bandipora-Gurez, Machil-Kupwara and Sinthan-Kishtwar roads have also been closed to traffic due to fresh snowfall in these areas.

In South Kashmir's Kulgam district, police rescued three nomadic families along with their livestock. They were stuck due to the heavy water flow in the Veshaw River and continuous rains in the area.

''Kulgam police rescued three nomadic families consisting of 19 members along with their livestock including more than 100 sheep to the safer place who were stuck in between the river Veshaw due to abrupt increase in water level following continuous rainfall, '' said police.

Jammu and Kashmir's disaster management authority has issued an avalanche alert over higher reaches in five districts. They said that a ‘low’ danger level avalanche could likely occur above 2800 to 3500 metres above sea level over Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, Rajouri, and Ganderbal districts. And hence advised people living in these areas to take precautions and avoid venturing into the avalanche-prone areas till further orders.

