/Bangladesh: Jamaat-led alliance submits poll rigging complaints, announces protest in Dhaka

Bangladesh's Islamist Jammat-e-Islami-led 11-party coalition has formally submitted complaints to the Election Commission on Sunday (Feb 15), challenging the results of 32 constituencies, alleging widespread vote rigging, result manipulation, and overwriting on final tally sheets during the 13th General Elections.

The alliance also announced a protest rally at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque's north gate, scheduled to begin at 4:30 pm on Monday (Feb 16)

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) alliance led by Tarique Rahman secured a landslide victory in the general elections, clinching 212 seats in the 300-member Jatiya Sangsad, the Parliament of Bangladesh. While the Jamaat-e-Islami (BJI) led alliance won 77 seats.

Tarique Rahman, the son of late BNP leader Khaleda Zia, only returned to Bangladesh in December after 17 years in exile in Britain. His father, President Ziaur Rahman, was assassinated in 1981, while his mother, Zia, served three terms as prime minister and dominated national politics for decades.

On Saturday, Jamaat chief Shafiqur Rahman conceded, saying his party would "serve as a vigilant, principled, and peaceful opposition". But on Sunday, Jamaat officials submitted their complaints. "We have identified 32 constituencies where our candidates were unfairly defeated," said senior Jamaat official Hamidur Rahman Azad.

"The election day began smoothly, but the ending was not what we had expected. Fake votes, the circulation of black money (bribes), threats, assaults, and attacks marred the atmosphere," he added.

According to the police, political clashes during the campaign period left five people dead and more than 600 injured. However, on the voting day, no major violence was reported, while post-poll clashes resulted in the death of at least two people.

Jammat-e-Islami and its partner, the National Citizen Party (NCP), formed by student leaders who spearheaded the violent uprising in 2024, reported attacks on their supporters.

According to the Election Commission, voter turnout across 299 constituencies stood at 59 per cent, compared with 41.8 per cent recorded in the 2024 polls.