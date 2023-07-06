Indian foreign minister Jaishankar witnesses signing of pact for IIT Madras campus in Zanzibar

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Zanzibar for a two-day official visit, aimed at strengthening bilateral ties. He witnessed the signing of an agreement for the establishment of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras campus in Zanzibar. The minister emphasised that this significant step highlights India's commitment to the Global South.

"Witnessed the signing of the agreement on setting up of @iitmadras Zanzibar campus. Appreciate President @DrHmwinyi gracing the occasion, as also the presence of his Ministers. This historic step reflects India's commitment to the Global South," Jaishankar tweeted. Witnessed the signing of the agreement on setting up of @iitmadras Zanzibar campus.



This historic step reflects India’s commitment to the Global South. pic.twitter.com/X3vdnICnSE — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 5, 2023 × During his visit, the foreign minister will engage in various meetings and events, as well as interact with top officials. Upon his arrival in Zanzibar, Jaishankar expressed his gratitude to the Minister of Tourism Simai Said for the warm welcome. "Look forward to my engagements in Tanzania that will further deepen our historic partnership," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

During his stay in Zanzibar from July 5 to 6, Jaishankar will tour a water supply project funded by the Indian government's line of credit and hold meetings with the country's top leadership. Meeting with Zanzibar President The External Affairs Minister met President of Zanzibar Dr. Hussein Ali Mwinyi. He commended the president's strong commitment to fostering a robust partnership between India and Zanzibar.

"Our development partnership and defence cooperation are domains with which he is closely associated. @DrHmwinyi," the External Affairs Minister tweeted following his meeting with Zanzibar's president.

The External Affairs Ministry announced that Jaishankar would attend a reception hosted on the Indian Naval Ship Trishul, which is currently visiting Tanzania. This event will provide an opportunity to further strengthen ties between the two nations. Visit to Dar-es-Salaam Following his visit to Zanzibar, Jaishankar will travel to Dar-es-Salaam, the capital city of Tanzania, from July 7 to 8.

During his time there, he will co-chair the 10th India-Tanzania Joint Commission Meeting with his counterpart and engage in discussions with top leadership, including several Cabinet rank Ministers. He will also meet with the members of the Parliamentary Friendship Group for India and inaugurate an India-Tanzania business meeting.

Additionally, the Ministry of External Affairs said that Jaishankar will inaugurate the bust of Swami Vivekananda in Dar-es-Salaam, symbolising the historical and cultural ties between India and Tanzania.

India and Tanzania have enjoyed a close and friendly relationship for many years. "Jaishankar's visit to Tanzania will further consolidate the bilateral relations between our two countries," the release said.