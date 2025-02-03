S Jaishankar has hit back at Rahul Gandhi after the Leader of Opposition mocked the Modi government, claiming that if the Centre had taken the economic policies seriously, it would not have to send the Foreign Minister to the United States to get an invite for Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Donald Trump's inauguration.

Taking to his official X account, Jaishankar said that he went to meet the Secretary of State and NSA of the Biden Administration.

Slamming Gandhi, Jaishankar said that it was "common knowledge" that the Prime Minister does not attend such events.

"Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi deliberately spoke a falsehood about my visit to the US in December 2024. I went to meet the Secretary of State and NSA of the Biden Administration. Also to chair a gathering of our Consuls General. During my stay, the incoming NSA-designate met with me," he wrote in a post.

"At no stage was an invitation in respect of the PM discussed. It is common knowledge that our PM does not attend such events. In fact, India is generally represented by Special Envoys. Rahul Gandhi’s lies may be intended politically. But they damage the nation abroad," Jaishankar added.

'Jaishankar went to US to get invitation for PM Modi for Trump's coronation,' says Gandhi

Gandhi claimed that if the Centre had taken the economic policies seriously, it would not have to send Foreign Minister S Jaishankar to the United States to get an invite for the prime minister to Donald Trump's inauguration.

"Our foreign policy would take into account this revolution. When we talk to the United States, we would not send our foreign minister to invite our Prime Minister to his coronation...Because if we had a production system and if we were working on these technologies, the American President would come here and invite the Prime Minister," the Congress leader said.

Kiren Rijiju hits back

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju hit back at Gandhi over his "unsubstantiated claims" on the government's foreign policy.

#WATCH | Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju objects to Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi's remarks on PM Modi over the inaugural ceremony of US President Donald Trump



"You cannot make such unsubstantiated claims," he said.

"Leader of Opposition cannot make such serious unsubstantial statement. This is related to the relation between two countries and he is making an unverified statement about the invitation of the Prime Minister of our country," Rijiju said.

To this Gandhi replied, "I apologise for disturbing your peace of mind..."

(With inputs from agencies)