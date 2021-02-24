Jaishankar offers prayers at holy Ganga Talao in Mauritius

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is on his two-day visit to Mauritius, offered prayers at the holy Ganga Talao on Wednesday morning.

"Offered prayers at the holy Ganga Talao this morning. Grateful to FM Alan Ganoo, Culture Minister Avinash Teeluck and Agriculture Minister Maneesh Gobin for joining me," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

This was the last leg of his two-nation tour. Earlier, he had visited the Maldives. India and Mauritius had on Monday signed free trade agreement along with five key pacts. This is the first such agreement with an African country. The agreement was signed during the visit of the External Affairs Minister to the island nation.

Also Read: India signs FTA with Mauritius, extends $100 million defence line of credit

Jaishankar, who addressed the media with the Prime Minister of Mauritius, said India is privileged to have entered the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation and Partnership Agreement (CECPA) with Mauritius.

The CECPA is far-reaching and should unleash new and expanded opportunities in trade, goods and services, said Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth on Monday.

"The Comprehensive Economic Cooperation and Partnership Agreement is the first of its kind, signed by India with an African country. It is far-reaching and should unleash new and expanded opportunities in trade, goods and services, investment, economic cooperation and technical assistance," said Jugnauth while speaking at the India-Mauritius joint statement along with Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar.

During their meet, the two leaders reiterated the call for peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region and highlighted the 'converging views' of New Delhi and Port Louis on a rules-based international order.