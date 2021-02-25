Jaishankar meets Uzbekistan counterpart, discusses issues of mutual interest

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met his Uzbekistan counterpart Abdulaziz Kamilov on Thursday and discussed various bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement that during Kamilov's two-day visit to New Delhi on February 24 and 25, both sides took stock of various aspects of bilateral cooperation between India and Uzbekistan.

"They positively assessed the progress on the outcomes of the India-Uzbekistan Virtual Summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev held on December 11, 2020. Both countries have been actively cooperating in the regional and multilateral formats including the UN, Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the India-Central Asia Dialogue," the statement said.

Foreign Minister Kamilov extended an invitation for participation in an international conference on regional connectivity being organised by Uzbekistan in Tashkent on July 15-16, 2021, MEA said.

The MEA also said that both Ministers also discussed the evolving situation in Afghanistan and noted the importance of a stable and peaceful Afghanistan for regional peace, stability and security.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was on a two-day visit to Mauritius, where he offered prayers at the holy Ganga Talao. "Offered prayers at the holy Ganga Talao this morning. Grateful to FM Alan Ganoo, Culture Minister Avinash Teeluck and Agriculture Minister Maneesh Gobin for joining me," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

This was the last leg of his two-nation tour. Earlier, he visited the Maldives. India and Mauritius had on Monday signed free trade agreement along with five key pacts. This was the first such agreement with an African country. The agreement was signed during the visit of the External Affairs Minister to the island nation.

Jaishankar, who addressed the media with the Prime Minister of Mauritius, said India is privileged to have entered the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation and Partnership Agreement (CECPA) with Mauritius.