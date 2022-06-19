Jaishankar meets Bangladeshi FM for first physical Joint Consultative Commission Meeting today

Foreign Minister of Bangladesh AK Abdul Momen arrived in India on a three-day official visit yesterday.

He will attend the 7th Round of Joint Consultative Commission, JCC between India and Bangladesh today evening.

The JCC will be co-chaired by External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and Momen. This will be the first physical JCC meeting after the Covid-19 pandemic.

The previous edition was held virtually in 2020.



The JCC will review the entire gamut of bilateral relations, including cooperation in the wake of Covid-19, border management and security, trade and investment, connectivity, energy, water resources, development partnership and regional and multilateral issues.

Tomorrow, Momen will call on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar met with the Bangladeshi foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on Sunday for the 7th India-Bangladesh Joint Consultative Commission meeting.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar wrote, "A warm welcome to FM Dr. AK Abdul Momen for the 7th India-Bangladesh Joint Consultative Commission meeting. Our regular meetings reflect our unique friendship".

The JCC is to review the bilateral ties including cooperation in the wake of COVID-19, border management and security, trade and investment, connectivity, energy, water resources, development partnership and regional and multilateral issues, the MEA said.

This is the first physical meeting since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out.

Both countries actively engage in cooperation projects to boost bilateral relations.

As part of the ongoing Indo-Bangladesh defense cooperation, the armies of India and Bangladesh recently conducted the 10th edition of the joint military exercise, SAMPRITI X, from June 5 to June 16 in Bangladesh.

