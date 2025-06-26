/Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025: Date, time, rituals, significance and more

Jagannath Rath Yatra, also known as the Chariot Festival or Shree Gundicha Yatra is one of the most famous Hindu festivals celebrated in India. It takes place every year in Puri, Odisha. The festival is held on the second day (Dwitiya Tithi) of the bright half (Shukla Paksha) of the lunar month, a time believed to be very holy due to the growing moonlight.

Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025: Date, Timings, and Full Schedule

When is Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025?

This year, the main event of Rath Yatra will be celebrated on Friday, June 27, 2025.

According to the Drik Panchang calendar:

Dwitiya Tithi Starts: 1:24 PM on June 26, 2025

Dwitiya Tithi Ends: 11:19 AM on June 27, 2025



Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025: 9-Day Festival Schedule

Event and Date

Anavasara - June 13 – June 26

Gundicha Marjana - June 26

Rath Yatra - June 27

Hera Panchami - July 1

Bahuda Yatra - July 4

Suna Besha - July 5

Niladri Bijay - July 5

The festival begins with the grand Rath Yatra and ends on July 5 with Niladri Bijay, which marks the return of the deities(God) to the main Jagannath Temple.



ISKCON Rath Yatra 2025 – Prayagraj Event

According to the reports, The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) branch in Prayagraj will celebrate its Rath Yatra on Sunday, (June 29).

Start Time: 4:00 PM

4:00 PM Starting Point: Hira Halwai Crossing

Hira Halwai Crossing Route: Through Subhash Chauraha and Hanuman Mandir, ending at KP Ground.

President of ISKCON Prayagraj, Achyuta Mohan Das said that holding the event on a Sunday helps more people take part and receive Lord Jagannath’s blessings.



Spiritual Importance of Rath Yatra

The history of the Rath Yatra goes back to the 12th to 16th century. One popular belief is that the festival represents Lord Krishna's visit to his aunt’s house. While, another story says it was started by King Indradyumna, who built the Jagannath Temple.

The Gajapati kings of Odisha helped to spread the festival's popularity and today it is a symbol of faith, unity, and tradition.

What Happens During the Yatra?

The main attraction is the journey of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra who travel in huge beautifully decorated wooden chariots. The chariots move about 3 kilometers from the Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple, where the deities stay for 9 days.



Important Rituals

Rath Snana: The idols are bathed with 108 pots of holy water.

Rath Pratistha: Priests chant Vedic mantras to purify and bless the new chariots.

Rath Yatra: Devotees pull the chariots to the Gundicha Temple.

Bahuda Yatra: The return journey to the main temple after 9 days.

Niladri Bijay: Final day when the chariots are taken apart, ending the celebration.