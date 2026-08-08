/J&K tourism bags best adventure tourism destination award at TTF Ahmedabad

Jammu and Kashmir Tourism has been awarded with the Best Adventure Tourism Destination Award at the Travel and Tourism Fair (TTF) Ahmedabad, reaffirming the Union Territory’s growing position as one of India’s most diverse and exciting destinations for adventure tourism.

The award came at the conclusion of J&K Tourism’s vibrant three-day participation in the prestigious travel fair, where the region emerged as one of the major attractions for travel trade representatives, tourism stakeholders and visitors.

During the event, J&K Tourism showcased the Union Territory not merely as a destination of breathtaking landscapes, snow-capped mountains and pristine lakes, but as a place offering immersive experiences rooted in its culture, traditions, cuisine, hospitality and way of life.

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The delegation extended an open invitation to travellers from Gujarat and across the country to move beyond conventional sightseeing and experience the Himalayan region through adventure, culture and community-based tourism.

“Come to Jammu and Kashmir not only to see its scenic beauty but to experience it, live its culture, connect with its people and discover the adventure that lies in every corner of the Himalayas,” was the message conveyed by J&K Tourism at the fair.

The department highlighted a wide spectrum of adventure activities, including trekking, rafting, skiing, mountaineering and paragliding, alongside homestays, village tourism, heritage experiences and immersive cultural journeys.

The focus was particularly on the new-age traveller and younger generation seeking authentic, experiential and adventure-led holidays.

J&K Tourism also showcased the potential of homestays and community-based tourism in creating sustainable livelihood opportunities for local communities while giving visitors an opportunity to experience the authentic warmth, culture and traditions of Jammu and Kashmir.

The TTF Ahmedabad platform provided J&K Tourism an opportunity to engage with the vibrant Gujarat travel market and strengthen partnerships with travel trade representatives, tour operators and tourism stakeholders.