/J-K SIA arrests narco-terror module kingpin having links with Pak-based handlers

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) Jammu and Kashmir achieved a major breakthrough when it arrested a main kingpin of a Narco terror module from Mumbai Airport.

The arrested accused, identified as Mohd. Arshad @Asif, son of Mohd. Rashid, a resident of village Degwar Terwan, Tehsil Haveli, District Poonch, had been absconding since 2023 and was operating from Saudi Arabia.

The case was registered in May 2023 following reliable information regarding a narco-terror module operating in the Pir Panjal region. During a joint search operation conducted by the Police and Army, on the intervening night of 30/31-05-2023, an exchange of fire took place between terrorists and the search party.

In the ensuing operation, four terrorists were apprehended, and a huge cache of arms, ammunition, and narcotics was recovered, which included: Heroin: 29 kg, Improvised Explosive Device (IED): 01 • Hand Grenades: 06, AK-56 Rifle: 01, Pistols: 04, Live AK-56 Rounds: 70

A total of eight accused were found involved in the case, out of which two were absconding. One absconder, Laquit Ahmed, was earlier arrested by SIA Jammu from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad, in March 2025, who had absconded soon after the incident to Dubai.

The other absconder, Mohd. Arshad @Asif is the main handler and key link between Pakistan-based handlers and operatives in Jammu & Kashmir. He had facilitated the travel of co-accused Laquit Ahmed to Dubai and also organised a secret meeting in the Surankote area for reviving terrorism and narco-terror activities in the Pir Panjal region under his guidance.