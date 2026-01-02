/J&K records sharp drop in terror-related death toll; 92 killed in 2025

Despite the massive Pahalgam terror attack, Jammu and Kashmir recorded a sharp decline in terror-related fatalities in 2025, with the annual death toll falling below 100 for the first time in decades.

Official data shows that 92 people, including civilians, security personnel, and terrorists, were killed in terror-related incidents during the year. This marks a significant reduction compared to previous years, when fatalities consistently crossed the 100 mark.

In 2024, terror-related deaths stood at 127, followed by 134 in 2023, 253 in 2022, 274 in 2021, and 321 in 2020.

Of the 92 fatalities recorded in 2025, 46 were terrorists, including both local and foreign terrorists, the majority of whom were Pakistani nationals. Seventeen security personnel lost their lives during the year, while civilian deaths stood at 28.

The decline is more pronounced when compared with 2020, a year that witnessed intense terrorist activity. That year, 232 terrorists were killed, while security force casualties stood at 56. Civilian deaths from terror-related incidents totalled 33.

Figures from 2024 also indicate higher casualties across all categories, with 69 terrorists killed, 26 security personnel fatalities, and 31 civilian deaths recorded during the year.

Along the Line of Control (LoC), security forces continued to tighten counter-infiltration measures. In 2025, eight terrorists were killed in northern Kashmir, while 13 infiltration attempts were successfully foiled, preventing terrorists from crossing into the region.

Security agencies across Jammu and Kashmir continued intensified counter-terror operations throughout the year, working around the clock to dismantle terror networks in the region. Nearly 3,000 raids were conducted by security forces, primarily in the Kashmir Valley, with several operations also carried out in the Jammu division.