/J&K police crack down on potential misuse of chemicals and fertilisers with intensive inspections in Shopian and Budgam

In a major security push, Jammu and Kashmir Police have intensified surprise inspections of shops dealing in fertilisers, chemicals, hardware items, and automobile workshops across South Kashmir's Shopian and Central Kashmir's Budgam districts. This is being done to prevent any misuse of regulated materials by anti-social elements.
In the Shopian district, police continued their ongoing district-wide drive with renewed vigour. Teams visited establishments selling sensitive materials and issued strict instructions to owners to maintain detailed customer records, including identity proof, quantity purchased, and purpose of procurement. Shopkeepers were also directed to install functional CCTV cameras to ensure complete traceability of every transaction.
“This strengthened inspection mechanism is vital for tightening the overall security grid of the district and curbing the potential misuse of regulated substances,” said Jammu and Kashmir Police, adding that the measures have significantly boosted public confidence in preventive policing.
Simultaneously, in neighbouring Budgam district, J&K Police carried out surprise checks under the direct supervision of senior officers. Teams from various police stations and posts thoroughly examined stock registers, sale records, licenses, storage conditions, and overall compliance with safety protocols.
Authorities warned that any illegal diversion or misuse of regulated materials would invite strict legal action. Shopkeepers have been asked to extend full cooperation and maintain proper documentation at all times.
Reaffirming their commitment to public safety, J&K Police stated that such inspection drives will continue regularly across the Union Territory. The twin drives in Shopian and Budgam reflect the heightened focus of J&K Police on monitoring dual-use materials that could otherwise be exploited for unlawful purposes, especially in sensitive areas of south Kashmir.