/J&K launches valley-wide drive to identify, demarcate properties of displaced Kashmiri Pandits

The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has launched a major initiative to identify and demarcate lands and properties belonging to displaced Kashmiri Pandits across all ten districts of the Kashmir Valley. The move follows the recommendations of a committee constituted last year to address long-standing property-related grievances of migrant families.

As part of the initiative, the Divisional Administration has directed all Deputy Commissioners to organise “Outreach Camps” to enable on-the-spot verification and resolution of cases involving illegal encroachments, distress sales, boundary disputes, and mutation-related issues. The camps are intended to streamline the process of addressing grievances and facilitate the restoration of property possession to the rightful owners.

According to an official government order, the camps will begin on April 1, 2026.

“In pursuance of the decisions taken in the meeting of the Oversight Steering Committee constituted to monitor the progress of cases related to encroachment upon the properties owned by Kashmiri migrants,” the order stated, adding that the initiative is intended to ensure time-bound disposal of grievances concerning migrant properties.

The order further states that the camps will be conducted by designated Nodal Officers, Additional Deputy Commissioners appointed under Government Order No. 741-JK (GAD) of 2025, dated June 19, 2025.

The first camp is scheduled to be held in Srinagar on April 1–2 and will focus on issues such as mutation, demarcation, encroachments, possession, correction of revenue records, and other grievances related to immovable properties belonging to Kashmiri migrants.

Subsequent camps will be organised across the Valley according to the following schedule: Budgam – April 6–7, Ganderbal – April 8–9, Bandipora – April 10–11, Baramulla – April 15–16, Kupwara – April 17–18, Pulwama – April 20–21, Shopian – April 22–23, Anantnag – April 24–25 and Kulgam – April 27–28.

Meanwhile, the All India Kashmiri Samaj (AIKS), a representative organisation of Kashmiri Pandits with affiliates across India and abroad, welcomed the government’s decision to organise outreach camps aimed at addressing property-related grievances of migrant families.

However, the organisation has also urged the government to release a detailed report on properties that have allegedly been encroached upon or illegally transferred in revenue records.

“Government should conduct a local survey regarding those migrants’ ancestral properties left behind, for which they do not possess any records with them. These properties are the inherited ones through a lineage,” said Ravinder Pandita, president of AIKS.