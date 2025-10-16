/IV doses, no CPR: Bengaluru doctor charged with murdering wife through sedatives; investigation launched

What initially seemed like an unexplained death has now escalated into a murder investigation in Bengaluru. Kruthika M Reddy, who passed away six months ago, was found dead under mysterious circumstances. Her husband, Mahendra Reddy, a doctor, is now under arrest as investigators delve deeper into the case, suspecting foul play. The police allege that Mahendra, using his medical knowledge and his wife’s health vulnerabilities, carefully orchestrated her death. The couple had been married for just over a year.

Misuse of medical access

Mahendra is accused of using his position as a doctor to administer numerous intravenous (IV) doses to Kruthika, claiming they were for treating her chronic gastric issues. Her long-standing metabolic condition allegedly made her vulnerable, allowing Mahendra to exploit his access to hospital equipment and drugs. The doses, which included anesthetic drugs, were reportedly administered in amounts far exceeding safe limits, causing Kruthika to suffer fatal respiratory depression, ultimately leading to her death.

Suspicious death and forensic discovery

When Kruthika was found lifeless in April, the cause of death was initially unclear. The authorities conducted an unnatural death investigation and gathered medical equipment that could be linked to the crime, including a cannula set and injection tubes. After forensic testing, traces of the sedative Propofol were found in Kruthika’s organs, leading to the conclusion that she had been poisoned. This discovery prompted her father, Muni Reddy, to file a complaint against Mahendra, suspecting him of murder.

No CPR, no help

Kruthika’s condition started to worsen after Mahendra administered the initial IV dose. Despite her complaints of pain and discomfort, he allegedly continued the treatment. On the night of April 23, Mahendra gave Kruthika another injection. The following morning, Kruthika was unresponsive. Although he was a trained medical professional, Mahendra did not attempt CPR or any form of resuscitation before she was declared dead.

Motivation behind the murder

Reports suggest Mahendra had been dissatisfied with Kruthika's medical condition, which was kept hidden from him before their marriage in May the previous year. In addition to his frustration over her health, Muni Reddy claims Mahendra had substantial financial demands, including a request to help him establish a private hospital. Moreover, he accused Mahendra of having an affair with another woman, which he believes may have contributed to the murder.