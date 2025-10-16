/'Frightened of Trump': Rahul Gandhi launches fierce attack on PM Modi after US president's 'India won't buy Russian oil' claims

Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi has jumped into a controversy started by US President Donald Trump on Oct 15. While commenting on Trump's claims that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ‘assured’ him that he won't buy Russian oil, Rahul Gandhi said that PM Modi is ‘afraid’ of the US president. In a five-point charge, Gandhi claimed that Modi has allowed Trump to unilaterally announce that India would stop purchasing Russian oil, without issuing any clarification or denial. He pointed out that Modi continues to send congratulatory messages to Trump despite being repeatedly snubbed.

The Lok Sabha MP also noted the recent cancellation of the Indian Finance Minister’s visit to the US and Modi's absence from the Gaza peace summit in Sgypt's Sharm el-Sheikh. Lastly, he criticised the Indian Prime Minister for staying silent on Trump’s controversial claims about Operation Sindoor. Rahul Gandhi was referring to Trump's claiming that he stopped the war between India and Pakistan in May. The remarks by Gandhi came even after teh Indian government including the MEA has refuted Trump's claims categorically several times.

Here's what happened

US President Donald Trump, while talking to reporters on Oct 15, claimed that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "assured" him that New Delhi will soon stop buying oil from Russia. “So I was not happy that India was buying oil, and he [Modi] assured me today that they will not be buying oil from Russia,” Trump said, adding, “That’s a big step. Now we’re going to get China to do the same thing.”