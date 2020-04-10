It's been 100 days since the first coronavirus case was reported: Pinarayi Vijayan

WION Web Team New Delhi, Delhi, India Apr 10, 2020, 01.01 PM(IST)

File photo: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Photograph:( ANI )

The first patient was a student studying at Wuhan University, China and had recently returned to India.

India had reported it's first confirmed case of novel coronavirus in Thrissur district of Kerala 100 days ago, State chief minister tweeted today.

Since then the state has recorded 357 cases with only 2 deaths, said CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

 

Kerala had also reported the first case in the country where a child had been infected.

The 2019-novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) pandemic that has concerned health experts world over started in China's Wuhan city early December last year and has claimed 95,766 lives.