It's been 100 days since the first coronavirus case was reported: Pinarayi Vijayan

India had reported it's first confirmed case of novel coronavirus in Thrissur district of Kerala 100 days ago, State chief minister tweeted today.

Since then the state has recorded 357 cases with only 2 deaths, said CM Pinarayi Vijayan.





100 Days of #COVID19 | Kerala Story



It's been 100 days since the first case was reported.



258 active cases

97 recovered

Total confirmed: 357

Deaths: 2

12710 samples tested



Special COVID Hospital

1251 Community Kitchens

2808650 Individuals Served

3676 Destitutes Rehabilitated — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) April 10, 2020

The first patient was a student studying at Wuhan University, China and had recently returned to India.

Kerala had also reported the first case in the country where a child had been infected.

The 2019-novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) pandemic that has concerned health experts world over started in China's Wuhan city early December last year and has claimed 95,766 lives.