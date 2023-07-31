ITR Filing Last Date: Check how to file taxes online using these easy steps, here's all you need to know

ITR Filing FY 2022-23 Last Date: After weeks full of campaigns and promotions, the last date for filing ITR is here. One can file ITR till July 31. According to the Income Tax Department, almost 50.83 million returns were already filed for the financial year 2022-23 until July 30, 1 pm, crossing last year's filling. The department has urged citizens to file their respective taxes as soon as possible to avoid late penalties.

Despite a record-breaking number of ITR filings, a survey found that at least 14 per cent of the citizens won't be able to file taxes due to heavy rainfall, Mint reported.

Here are the required documents and a guide for you to file ITR:

Required documents:

Form 16

Fore 16A

Form 26AS

Capital gains statements

Medical insurance statement, if applied

Tax saving investment proof

PAN Card

How to log in to file ITR:

First, visit the Income Tax e-Filing portal and login entering your user ID (PAN), password and captcha code.

Then click on the "e-File" menu and click on the "Income Tax Return" link.

After this choose the Income Tax Return (ITR) form. As you are a salaried taxpayer having Form-16, you can choose either ITR-1 or ITR-2.

Then select the assessment year (AY) for which you want to file your taxes, i.e. 2023-2024.

After doing so, check all your details thoroughly and proceed further in the form by clicking on 'submit.'

When done with submitting your return, e-verify it by using other options such as Aadhaar OTP etc.

Upload the e-verified return.

But what if your details vanish while submitting the returns?

Many of the netizens tweeted the following, to which Income Tax India responded by saying to retry after clearing the browser cache.

Hi team,



The Income Tax portal is not working and every single process is taking too much time and sometimes I have already filed details vanish after proceed further.



Please consider the same and resolve the issue ASAP. @IncomeTaxIndia @nsitharamanoffc pic.twitter.com/xJakCrAgrA — Navdeep Gupta (@navdeepgupta100) July 30, 2023 ×

What if you miss the ITR deadline?

Though one shouldn't miss the ITR deadline by being a responsible citizen by paying taxes on time, some though fail to do so. In such case, a maximum penalty of Rs 5,000 ($60)will be levied if the taxpayer file ITR after the deadline (July 31). However, for those whose total income does not exceed Rs 5,00,000 ($6,081) in a fiscal year are to pay Rs 1,000 ($12.16) in case of filing taxes after the deadline.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE