'It was an emotional...': PM Modi on his Hiroshima visit in 'Mann ki Baat' address

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (May 28) addressed his 101st edition of "Mann ki Baat" - a radio programme that he routinely uses to communicate with the masses. During the address, PM Modi touched upon various topics, including his recent visit to Hiroshima, Japan for the G7 summit.

“Just a few days back I was in Hiroshima in Japan. There I got the opportunity to visit the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum. It was an emotional experience. When we cherish the memories of history, it helps the coming generations a lot," said PM Modi.

This Sunday's edition comes on the same day as when PM Modi inaugurated the new parliament building and delivered it to the nation.

Notably, last month, the radio show hit its 100th episode which was broadcast live at the United Nations as well. Speaking about the longevity of the programme, PM Modi termed it akin to his 'second century'.

"This episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' is the beginning of the second century. Last month we all celebrated its special century. Your participation is the biggest strength of this program," he said

"When 'Mann Ki Baat' was broadcast, at that time in different countries of the world, in different time zones... Somewhere it was evening and somewhere it was late night. Despite this, a large number of people made time to listen to the 100th episode."

During the address, the BJP leader paid tribute to Indian freedom fighter Veer Savarkar on his 140th birth anniversary.

“Veer Savarkar's personality was one of firmness and magnanimity. His fearless and self-respecting nature did not like the mentality of slavery at all. Not only the freedom movement, whatever Veer Savarkar did for social equality and social justice is remembered even today," PM Modi said.

What is 'Mann Ki Baat' all about? PM Modi addresses the nation's citizens on a variety of topics on his radio programme, "Mann Ki Baat." It debuted on October 3, 2014, and it currently airs on the All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan (DD) network at 11 am on the last Sunday of every month.

(With inputs from agencies)