'Mann Ki Baat' goes global! Indian PM Modi's radio show to be aired in UN

The 100th episode of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme, "Mann Ki Baat," will be broadcast live at the United Nations on April 30. The radio address will air at 11 am IST, which will be 1:30 am Sunday in New York. It will be aired in the UN's Trusteeship Council Chamber, as per PTI reports. Historic moment for India “Get ready for a historic moment as the 100th episode of PM Modi’s "Mann Ki Baat" is set to go live on April 30th in Trusteeship Council Chamber at @UN HQ!” the Permanent Mission of India to the UN said in a tweet.

“#MannKiBaat has become a monthly national tradition, inspiring millions to participate in India’s developmental journey,” the Permanent Mission said. Get ready for a historic moment 🎉 as the 100th episode of PM Modi's "Mann Ki Baat"🎙️ is set to go live on April 30th in Trusteeship Council Chamber at @UN HQ!



📻 #MannKiBaat has become a monthly national tradition, inspiring millions to participate in 🇮🇳’s developmental journey pic.twitter.com/6ji4t1flmu — India at UN, NY (@IndiaUNNewYork) April 28, 2023 × The 100th episode of "Mann Ki Baat" will be broadcast for the Indian-American and diaspora community at 1:30 am on Sunday as part of a special celebration hosted by the Indian Consulate General in New York and community organisations.

“Don't miss #MannKiBaatAt100 at 0130 hrs EST on April 30th, 2023! Let us celebrate the landmark 100th episode of #MannKiBaat as Hon’ble @PMOIndia connects with Indians, Indian diaspora and listeners across the world,” the Consulate said in a tweet.

ALSO READ | Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to visit Maldives to bolster defence ties



Let us celebrate the landmark 100th episode of #MannKiBaat as Hon'ble @PMOIndia connects with Indians, Indian diaspora and listeners across the world.@MEAIndia @IndianEmbassyUS @PIB_India https://t.co/OkHYjy637N — India in New York (@IndiainNewYork) April 28, 2023 × Additionally, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will organise a nationwide conclave called "Mann Ki Baat @100" to mark the milestone episode Sunday, as reported by Outlook India. Renowned people from various sectors that PM Modi has mentioned in earlier episodes would attend the event. Attendees to the event will share their views and opinions on a variety of issues pertaining to India's progress.

The event will also witness the release of two books by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. First a coffee table book on 'Mann Ki Baat@100' and second 'Collective Spirit, Concrete Action' by S.S. Vempati, former CEO of Prasar Bharati. ALSO WATCH | J&K's Srinagar hosts model G20 summit: Meeting of young minds across region What is 'Mann Ki Baat' all about? Prime Minister Modi addresses the nation's citizens on a variety of topics on his radio programme, "Mann Ki Baat." It debuted on October 3, 2014, and it currently airs on the All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan (DD) network at 11 a.m. on the last Sunday of every month.

