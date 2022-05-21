ISRO-built GSAT-24 satellite for Tata Sky to be launched by French rocket on June 22

GSAT-24, an Indian communication satellite built by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for satellite television service provider TataSky, will be placed in orbit on June 22, by the French Ariane 5 rocket.

The launch of the four-ton GSAT-24, dubbed ‘VA257’, would be carried out from Guiana Space Centre, Europe’s spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana.

Once placed in the geostationary orbit, GSAT-24 will provide high-quality television, telecommunications and broadcasting services.

Arianespace, the launch service provider, shared a picture of the container carrying the satellite being offloaded from a military transport aircraft, and stated, "We’ll let you know once the beast is awake".

Notably, this launch is what India's state-run Department of Space calls the “first demand driven communication satellite mission” of the New Space India Limited (NSIL), the commercial arm of ISRO.

NSIL was incorporated in March 2019 and was later mandated to undertake operational satellite missions on a “demand driven” model. It is responsible to build, launch, own & operate the satellite and provide services to its committed customer.

Welcome to GSAT-24, the second passenger of our Flight #VA257. This satellite built by @isro for @NSIL_India, will be launched on June 2⃣2⃣ onboard our @Ariane5 launcher!

We'll let you know once the beast is awake 😏

As part of the GSAT-24 mission, NSIL is getting the four-ton class Ku- band satellite built by ISRO and will be launching it using Ariane-5 launcher operated by s Arianespace.

The entire satellite capacity on-board GSAT-24 will be leased to its committed customer Tata Sky for meeting their DTH application needs.

NSIL has entered into a necessary agreement with Tata Sky for utilising the satellite capacity on-board GSAT-24 and with M/s Arianespace for seeking the launch services. GSAT-24 satellite will be owned and operated by NSIL on a commercial basis. GSAT-24 satellite mission will be fully funded by NSIL.

While India launches the indigenously-built satellites for national requirements and customer-built satellites on-board its own rockets, the country also uses the services of the French launcher Ariane to fulfil certain missions from foreign soil.

Significantly, GSAT-24 will be the 25th Indian satellite orbited by Arianespace, highlighting the longstanding partnership.

India's ties with launch provider Arianespace date back to 1981, when an Ariane 1 rocket launched the Indian satellite APPLE.

Ariane Passenger Payload Experiment, APPLE, was an experimental communication satellite built by ISRO.