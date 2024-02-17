Is Kamal Nath joining BJP? Cong says can’t imagine ‘Indira’s third son’ leaving party

The chief of the Madhya Pradesh Congress unit on Saturday (Feb 17) strongly denied rumours of senior leader Kamal Nath joining the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). Jitu Patwari said Kamal Nath is "Indira Gandhi's third son" and he will not quit the party. Indira Gandhi was the third Prime Minister of India from 1966 to 1977 and again from 1980 until her assassination in 1984.

“For the first time when Kamal Nath fought elections, then Indira Gandhi said that Kamal Nath is her third son...in the 45 years of political journey of Kamal Nath, in both our good times and bad times, he has been working with the party for the last 7 years as Madhya Pradesh Congress chief,” Patwari said while talking to the media.

Patwari said that Kamal Nath has been a top stalwart of the grand old party and the party has also stood with him during the highs and lows of his political journey.

"I still remember when Scindia toppled the Congress government in MP, all the Congress workers stood with Kamal Nath's leadership and ideology...the news that's speculated is baseless...can you imagine Indira Gandhi's third son leaving Congress? Can't think about something like that even in dreams," he added.

Speculations about Kamal Nath joining BJP

Kamal Nath arrived in Delhi on Saturday amid speculations that he might join BJP. In a brief interaction with the media, Kamal Nath shied away from clearing the air, saying, “It is not about denying, you are saying this, you people are getting excited. I am not getting excited, this side or that side, but if there would be any such thing, I would inform you first."

Additionally, Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath, an MP from Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara, also removed ‘Congress’ from his X bio, further fuelling rumours about the shifting allegiances of the duo.

Is Kamal Nath furious with Congress?

Media reports say Kamal Nath is disenchanted over not getting a seat in the upper house of the Indian Parliament from the Congress party.

Congress’s top leader and a dynast Rahul Gandhi is reportedly not happy with Kamal Nath, under whose leadership the party lost the 2023 assembly elections to the BJP.