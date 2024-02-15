‘Politics not my cup of tea’: Mimi Chakraborty resigns as Trinamool Congress MP

Popular Bengali actor and Member of Parliament from India’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) party Mimi Chakraborty, on Thursday (Feb 15) said that she has submitted her resignation to West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, who is yet to accept it.

Why did Chakraborty resign?

The first-time MP from Jadavpur, a locality south of the state capital Kolkata, as per news agency PTI went to the state assembly in the afternoon (local time) to meet with Banerjee.

“Today, I met our party supremo. I had submitted my resignation to her on February 13. I have understood in all these years that politics is not my cup of tea,” she told reporters.

She added, “I have definitely resigned, but my resignation hasn't been accepted. I have coordinated with the CM, and she assured me that she will take care of everything.”

When asked about why she tendered her resignation to the TMC chief and not the Lok Sabha Speaker as per the norm, the actor-turned-politician said “Once I get the nod from the TMC, I will submit it to the Speaker.”

Notably, the 35-year-old who was elected from Jadavpur in 2019 on a TMC ticket, also resigned from two Parliament committees – the Standing Committee on Industrial Affairs of Parliament and the Joint Committee of Union Ministry of Power and New and Renewable Energy, earlier this week.

“Politics is not for me. You have to promote someone here (in politics) if you are helping someone...Besides being a politician, I also work as an actor. I have equal responsibilities,” Chakraborty told ANI.

The actor-turned-politician also revealed that she had tried resigning from her post back in 2022 but the West Bengal CM had rejected it at that time.

“I wanted to tell her (Banerjee) about my resignation from a party that gave me an opportunity to go ahead. I had also told her in 2022 about my resignation from the post of an MP. She had rejected it at that time.”

Other TMC MPs to quit?

Chakraborty’s resignation comes days after another actor MP from TMC Deepak Adhikari, resigned from three administrative posts in his constituency, Ghatal.

The move sparked speculation about him quitting politics or the party, which he had since denied. However, Adhikari said he may not contest the Lok Sabha polls this year, adding that he had discussed the issue with the TMC chief and the final decision was up to her.

Chakraborty’s move comes at a time when another actor MP from the state has come under fire for not addressing the allegations of sexual harassment against Trinamool leaders in the violence-hit Sandeshkhali village.

The 35-year-old also resigned months ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. TMC, which is a part of the opposition INDIA bloc, have come under fire as women in Sandeshkhali have been protesting for days against the party’s Shajahan Sheikh accusing him and his gang of sexually harassing them.