/Is India rolling out E25 petrol? Here is what central govt has to say

The Central Government has strongly dismissed recent reports claiming that India is preparing to roll out E25 petrol (fuel with a 25 per cent ethanol blend). Officials confirmed that no such decision has been made and that testing for the higher ethanol blend is still underway across multiple vehicle models. Officials confirmed that no such policy decision has been made, calling the claims of an E25 rollout “absolutely false".

It also stressed that E25 petrol is still undergoing extensive scientific and technical evaluation across multiple vehicle models as the evaluation process is far from complete; scheduling a public rollout at this stage is impossible. “How can E25 be scheduled when testing itself is still underway?" a government official confirmed.



The official clarification comes after widespread reports suggesting a phased rollout of E25 petrol as part of its ethanol blending programme, resulting in concerns among vehicle owners related to engine compatibility and long-term performance. Officials also emphasised that the ethanol blending programme of India has often been introduced gradually after extensive validation rather than abrupt policy decisions.

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E20 blended fuel

According to several media reports citing government sources, E15 blending has been operational since April 2023. “E19 blending was implemented through the year beginning April 2024. E20 blending has been underway since April 2025, following phased implementation over the previous two-and-a-half years."



Before rolling out E20 fuel, officials revealed that automobile manufacturers, oil marketing companies, and technical experts conducted detailed testing to guarantee vehicle safety and engine compatibility. On Tuesday, officials confirmed that more than 20 crore two-wheelers and around 20 lakh four-wheelers are already running on ethanol-blended petrol across the country.



Meanwhile, sources stated that E25 compatibility testing is currently being carried out across different automobile brands and vehicle segments. The government has not yet received the final results of these studies, and no policy decision will be taken until all testing is complete.