Is he actor Vijay's doppelganger…or is it the Thalapathy himself ?

If you're living on a planet with seven billion other people, there would likely be six doppelgangers of yours, out there. These two men live in adjoining states, one is a leading actor and the other is a small-time businessman, who also happens to be a die-hard fan of the star.

Rajesh, Thalapathy Vijay's doppelganger lives in Palakkad, Kerala and recently came to limelight in Tamil Nadu, where he campaigned for Vijay's up and coming political venture - Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (VMI).

Rajesh was in Madurai this week to campaign for a few candidates of the VMI, who are contesting in the urban local body polls in Tamil Nadu. WION spoke to the mirror image of Vijay, who is very much in demand after his maiden public appearance in Tamil Nadu.

Thread:



Rajesh, a die-hard fan of @actorvijay and a 100% look-alike is seen in #Madurai campaigning for #VMI Vijay's political outfit



Rajesh tells me: I work out an hour everyday to maintain this look, it's a dream to meet Vijay annan, hug him & click a pic; #TamilCinema pic.twitter.com/Ajw1lPeskT — Sidharth.M.P (@sdhrthmp) February 18, 2022 ×

Growing up in Kerala as a Vijay fan, Rajesh often looked at the mirror to see if he resembled the star.

Sometimes he felt he did, sometimes he felt he didn’t… but, that didn’t take away his admiration for the actor and his style. Rajesh had always been the kind of fan that erects cut-outs for his star, ahead of the film release. However, it was amid the pandemic that there was a twist in this tale.

Also read | These are the 3 Indian cities with the most millionaire households

Early in 2021, when Vijay's flick 'Master' hit the screens and Rajesh had gone to the theatre to watch the screening. This is when the similarities started becoming more and more obvious.

With just a little tweaking of the hairstyle and beard, one couldn’t tell the difference between the then 32-year-old Rajesh and the 46-year-old cinema star.

Hailing from #palakkad , #kerala , Rajesh has been a #Vijay fan from his school days and resembled the actor..



He shot to fame after the film 'Master' ,owing to his striking similarity with the actor



He's a big star on #Instagram and this is his 1st appearance in #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/AIzYE7LXcX — Sidharth.M.P (@sdhrthmp) February 18, 2022 ×

"In the case of lookalikes, most people have to use excessive make-up and prosthetics to appear like a star. For Rajesh, his build, physique, complexion and features are an exact match. All it takes is a few minutes of hair and beard styling paired with the right attire. He needs no make-up at all" said Rajesh's friend, Pradeep, who is also a Vijay fan.

On the special insistence of VMI, Rajesh and Pradeep had travelled from Palakkad, Kerala to Madurai in Tamil Nadu, to help the VMI's candidates in the elections.

Also read | Russia-Ukraine crisis: Air India to operate three flights to help Indian citizens fly out

Already quite a popular person on Instagram, Rajesh and his friend couldn't believe the rousing reception they received in Madurai, fans and public surrounded Rajesh for selfies. There was a crowd wherever they went campaigning and even ladies came forward to express their grievances.

Apparently, the two bouncers escorting the doppelganger weren't able to handle the crowd.

Using doppelgangers of popular actors and political leaders is a common sight during elections in Tamil Nadu, especially in places like Madurai, where such gigs offer a reasonable daily wage for artists. However, Rajesh is firm that he won't use this special gift of his, for making money, by posing in front of the public.

This time around, the fans had borne Rajesh's travel and accommodation expenses for the Madurai trip.

In viral videos from Madurai, the doppelganger is seen sporting the actor look from the film 'Master', where he plays a college professor. From frying Vadas at a roadside eatery, to exiting his hotel lobby and also waving from the sunroof of a car, while campaigning for the VMI candidates, he did it all in Madurai, the cultural capital of Tamil Nadu.

On the insistence of fans, he also attempted to enact a scene from the film 'Master', where Vijay chases a moving bus and embarks into it.

Timid and only willing to answer in short sentences, Rajesh expressed that his main wish was to meet Vijay Annan (elder brother), hug him and click a picture with him, if possible.

"It’s his style, mass, dance and expressions that make me such a big fan. I've even been maintaining my physique by working out at home for almost an hour everyday" he says.

With the 'Master' look having taken him places, Rajesh is now awaiting the next Vijay release 'Beast', to try and get into the actor's new look.

Eager to meet his icon, Rajesh feels that his dream is getting closer and closer… "I think he(Vijay) already watched my videos of the campaign in Madurai" Rajesh says enthusiastically.