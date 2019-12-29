Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar visits family in India

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar arrived in India on Sunday on a one-day private trip.

According to reports, Indian-origin Varadkar is in the country to meet his family. He visited his ancestral village in Malvan, Sindhudurg in Maharashtra.

Varadkar was born to Ashok and Miriam Varadkar in Dublin, Ireland in 1979. Ashok Varadkar moved to Ireland in the 1960s from Mumbai, Maharashtra to pursue his career as a doctor.

Varadkar took charge as Ireland's prime minister in the year 2017 and heads one of the prominent political parties of Ireland - Fine Gael.

Irish PM Leo Varadkar is on an private visit to India to meet his family. Leo is Indian origin and his father Ashok Varadkar is from Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/gFkisFsqiK — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) December 29, 2019

In 2015, Varadkar made headlines for coming out as gay - the first Irish prime minister and the only openly gay head of state in today's time.

Maharashtra: Prime Minister of Ireland, Leo Varadkar today visited his ancestral village in Malvan, Sindhudurg. pic.twitter.com/fhzcMakmVN — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2019

Varadkar is also the first and the only Indian-origin Taoiseach or prime minister of Ireland.

Before taking charge as the Irish Prime Minister, Varadkar had served as the Minister for Transport, Tourism, and Sport (2011-14) and as Minister of Health from 2014-16.



