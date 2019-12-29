Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar visits family in India

Dec 29, 2019

File photo. Photograph:( AFP )

According to reports, Indian-origin Varadkar is in the country to meet his family. Varadkar's father hails from Maharashtra. 

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar arrived in India on Sunday on a one-day private trip. 

According to reports, Indian-origin Varadkar is in the country to meet his family. He visited his ancestral village in Malvan, Sindhudurg in Maharashtra. 

Varadkar was born to Ashok and Miriam Varadkar in Dublin, Ireland in 1979. Ashok Varadkar moved to Ireland in the 1960s from Mumbai, Maharashtra to pursue his career as a doctor. 

Varadkar took charge as Ireland's prime minister in the year 2017 and heads one of the prominent political parties of Ireland - Fine Gael. 

In 2015, Varadkar made headlines for coming out as gay - the first Irish prime minister and the only openly gay head of state in today's time. 

Varadkar is also the first and the only Indian-origin Taoiseach or prime minister of Ireland. 

Before taking charge as the Irish Prime Minister, Varadkar had served as the Minister for Transport, Tourism, and Sport (2011-14) and as Minister of Health from 2014-16. 


 