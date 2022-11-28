IRCTC launches special Ramayana Yatra train tour: CHECK details of 18-day tour package here

Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has introduced a special train tour package for passengers who want to explore all the holy destinations in India that are related to Ramayana. The train tour package, 'Holy Ramayana Yatra' visits places like Ayodhya, Buxar, Chitrakoot, Janakpur, Prayagraj, Sitamarhi, and Varanasi. The passengers will travel via Swadesh Darshan Holy Ramayana Yatra Special Tourist Train starting from Itwari in Nagpur.

The train tour will be 8 nights and 9 days long and the journey will begin on 18 February. The train tour package includes confirmed train tickets in Sleeper (SL) class category and in 3-tier AC (3A) class category. The package also includes a stay in a budget hotel with accommodation on a twin/triple sharing basis for night and morning stays.

The special train tour package was announced on Monday, 21 November, and the same was shared on IRCTC's official Twitter account:

Dive deep into devotion and spirituality with the HOLY RAMAYANA YATRA EX ITWARI tour package from #IRCTC. Visit Ayodhya, Sitamarhi, Janakpur, Buxar, Prayagraj, Varanasi & Chitrakoot to experience the utmost pious vibe. Package starting at ₹15,770 onwards.https://t.co/o8ZhwUKK4j — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) November 21, 2022 ×

Cost of the Holy Ramayana Yatra train package:

The train prices are at affordable rate. The standard category or the sleeper class will cost Rs 15,770 per adult and the comfort or 3 AC class will cost Rs 18,575 per adult. The package also includes morning tea/coffee and meals (breakfast, lunch, and dinner). All the sightseeing and transfer at the visiting places will be done as per itinerary by non-AC vehicle.